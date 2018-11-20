AWCON 2018: Black Stars captains Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew join head coach Kwesi Appiah to watch Black Queens defeat

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah was joined by his captain Asamoah Gyan and deputy Andre Ayew at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the Black Queens lose to Mali in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Gyan and Ayew moved to the stadium after a meeting with Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

This was a follow-up after meeting His Excellency ahead of the Ethiopia match in Addis Ababa.

Ayew captained while Gyan was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

They would be disappointed as they watch the tournament hosts crash to a 2-1 defeat in Group A.