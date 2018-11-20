GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AWCON 2018: Cameroon dispatch Algeria to book tournament's first semi-final ticket

Published on: 20 November 2018
Ajara Nchout Njoya of Cameroon celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra on 20 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cameroon secured qualification to the semi-final of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations after beating Algeria 3-0 in Group A on Tuesday in Accra.

The 2016 losing finalists made their intentions known early in the game with series of attacks in the vital area of the Algerians.

Their early pressure eventually paid off in the 12th minute when Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene lashed on to a pass from Gaelle Enganamouit to score the opener.

Algeria nearly got the equalizer three minutes later when Yasmine Benlazar was put through by Ines Moutleb but Cameroonian shot stopper Annette Ngo Ndom was equal to the task.

Cameroon continued to dominate after the break and soon increased their lead in the 54th minute through Enganamouit.

Nchout Njoya Ajara sealed the win with third goal in the 60th minute to book their place in the semifinals of the competition despite having one more game to play in Group A against Ghana on Friday.

Total Woman of the match: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon)

