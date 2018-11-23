AWCON 2018: Don't write the girls off- Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford

Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford has urged Ghanaians not to write off his side ahead of the game against Cameroon in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Ghana faces an early exit from the tournament after losing to Mali in the second group game on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game against the Indomitable Lionesses, the former Ashantigold coach has called on Ghanaians to show massive support to the team as they seek to qualify for the semi finals.

"It has not been easy since we played our last game because the mood in camp was a sad one as the girls were in tears. In fact, we used the whole of yesterday to psyche them up and gradually they are getting better, and about 80 per cent okay. We will use today and tomorrow to add the remaining 20 per cent," he said at the pre match conference.

"Against Mali, we played everything we knew but the result didn’t go in our favour. It is in the past now and we have moved on. We are not out of the competition yet so we have another chance to redeem our image," he added.

"Cameroon indeed has six points but they have also not qualified because in football anything can happen. Algeria can beat Mali and we too can beat Cameroon, so I want to urge Ghanaians not to write the girls off. I strongly believe that we will beat Cameroon tomorrow to get six points then we see what happens in the other match between Mali and Algeria."