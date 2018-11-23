AWCON 2018: Nigeria is here for serious business - Francisca Ordega

Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega has outlined the Super Falcons ambitions in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations following their 4-0 win over Zambia on Wednesday.

The Falcons were shocked by South Africa in the opening fixture of Group B of the tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

But they redeemed their image with a 4-0 thrashing of Zambia in the second game on Wednesday.

And Ordega, who registered her name on the score sheet against the Shepolopolo, assured that her teammates will work hard to ensure a win against Equatorial Guinea on Saturday.

"I cannot tell exactly what happened or how it happened but I know it was not about me but the team," Ordega told media.

"The game against South Africa was horrible for me. Being a professional, the loss was not the best for me, my team, my country, and my fans. I just said to myself that I am one of the experienced players in the team, which other young players look up to for inspiration.

"I just challenged myself to give it my all and knew my contribution help the team a lot because we needed that win. I am super excited about the award. The award means a lot to me because at the last Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon, I could not do my best and I was not there to be found. Reasons I don't know but that's football."

"Being a professional, a lot of things happened and people, my fans were not happy about my performance. I just said to myself that I have nothing left to give to make everyone happy. This is not just the end but this is the beginning. We are a team that never give up," she continued.

"The game [against South Africa] was not the best for us but promised that from today's victory, we are going to go all out to retain our title. We are here [in Ghana] for serious business. The performance against Zambia is now history and we are looking forward to the next game."