AWCON 2018: Phar Rangers bankroller Nana Yaw Amponsah promises mega reward to Black Queens

President of Division One League side Phar Nana, Yaw Amponsah has made a financial promise to the Black Queens ahead of their crucial Group A clash against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Queens are on the verge of exiting the biennial tournament following a 2-1 defeat to Mali on matchday two of the competition on Tuesday.

Coach Bashir Hayford's charges will need to record a huge win when they square off against the already-qualified Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The team has been handed a huge boost ahead of the must-win game after Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential hopeful, Nana Yaw Amponsah promised to reward them with $5,000 as added bonus should they book a ticket to the semifinal stage of the competition.

"I will give $5,000 to the Black Queens should they qualify to the next stage of the tournament," Mr. Amponsah confirmed on Happy FM.

Ahead of the tournament, Mr. Amponsah paid a surprise visit to the team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence and donated some items including packs of water, sanitary products, toiletries and some drinks.

The Black Queens are yet to taste glory in the AWCON since its inception in 1991.