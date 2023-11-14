AZ Alkmaar extend Ghanaian winger Jayden Addai's contract until 2028

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar has extended the contract of Ghanaian winger Jayden Addai until 2028. The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Jong AZ, has signed his third agreement with the club.

Addai joined AZ in 2016 from VPV Purmersteijn and progressed through the club's youth ranks.

He signed his initial contract in December 2020, followed by another extension in June 2022.

Addai has enjoyed success with the AZ Under 18 team, winning the KNVB Cup and the overall championship.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, Addai has shown great form this season, scoring nine goals and currently occupying second place in the top scorer ranking of the Kitchen Champion Division.

Speaking about his current form, Addai expressed comfort and credited his growth to paying attention to "the little things off the field" in addition to his performances on the pitch.

He worked diligently during the summer to train with the AZ 1 team and hoped to earn playing time in the Eredivisie before the winter break.

AZ's Director of Football Affairs, Max Huiberts, praised Addai as a player with a promising future.

Huiberts noted that Addai's development has been remarkable, having performed well for Jong AZ and excelling in goal scoring.

He believes it won't be long before Addai makes the leap to AZ 1, as the ambitious youngster continues to work towards achieving his goals.