Baba Alhassan: Ghanaian midfielder acknowledges European football challenges

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan, having experienced a notable career progression from the African Talent Football Academy to Spanish club Real Valladolid's youth side and eventually to FC Hermannstadt, has openly discussed the difficulties of adapting to football in Europe.

Following his impactful transfer to FC Steaua Bucuresti, where the Romanian club invested a substantial 600,000 euros for his talents, the 24-year-old player shared insights into his European football experience. Notably, FC Hermannstadt holds a significant 20% stake in any potential future transfer involving Alhassan.

Reflecting on his initial impressions, Alhassan admitted that European football presented more challenges than he initially thought. Undeterred, he expressed his determination to thrive in this competitive environment, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication in propelling his career forward.

"When I was in Africa, I didn't know what European football was; I thought it was easy. But when I got there, I understood that I had to work very hard to progress," he conveyed to FCSB TV.

Despite the challenges, Alhassan remains optimistic about his journey, expressing his desire to represent the Ghana U17 national team and ultimately earn a spot in the senior national team.

As he sets his sights on titles with FC Steaua Bucuresti, he envisions a future playing in European cups, showcasing his readiness and focus for the journey ahead.