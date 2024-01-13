GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Baba Alhassan: Ghanaian midfielder acknowledges European football challenges

Published on: 13 January 2024
Baba Alhassan: Ghanaian midfielder acknowledges European football challenges

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan, having experienced a notable career progression from the African Talent Football Academy to Spanish club Real Valladolid's youth side and eventually to FC Hermannstadt, has openly discussed the difficulties of adapting to football in Europe.

Following his impactful transfer to FC Steaua Bucuresti, where the Romanian club invested a substantial 600,000 euros for his talents, the 24-year-old player shared insights into his European football experience. Notably, FC Hermannstadt holds a significant 20% stake in any potential future transfer involving Alhassan.

Reflecting on his initial impressions, Alhassan admitted that European football presented more challenges than he initially thought. Undeterred, he expressed his determination to thrive in this competitive environment, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication in propelling his career forward.

"When I was in Africa, I didn't know what European football was; I thought it was easy. But when I got there, I understood that I had to work very hard to progress," he conveyed to FCSB TV.

Despite the challenges, Alhassan remains optimistic about his journey, expressing his desire to represent the Ghana U17 national team and ultimately earn a spot in the senior national team.

As he sets his sights on titles with FC Steaua Bucuresti, he envisions a future playing in European cups, showcasing his readiness and focus for the journey ahead.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more