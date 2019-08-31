Baba Iddrisu Mohammed heaps praise on Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno for his good form

Ghanaian footballer Baba Iddrisu Mohammed has praised Real Mallorca head coach Vicente Moreno for the opportunity given him this season.

The 24-year old has been fantastic after featuring in his first two games in the La Liga Santander for Mallorca.

According to Baba, coach Vicente Moreno has helped him on and off the pitch as well as the confidence instilled in him by the coach has been of great immense which is helping him to deliver on the pitch.

"He has helped me a lot, on and off the field." When I play, he always calms me a lot and if not, he tells me to keep working and wait for my moment. He is one of the best coaches I know. The players trust him a lot and he trusts us a lot, that's why we're doing well.