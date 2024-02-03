Baba Rahman nominated for PAOK Player of the Month award

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman has been named as a nominee for PAOK's Player of the Month award for January.

The 28-year-old is one of three players in contention for the award, along with Bulgarian international Kiril Despodov and Yiannis Constantelias.

Rahman had an impressive January, scoring three goals and providing one assist in six games for PAOK.

His strong performances helped the team maintain their position at the top of the Greek League.

The former Chelsea left back has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian players in Europe this season, and his absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was a disappointment for fans.

However, he has continued to excel for PAOK and is now in the running for the club's Player of the Month award.

Fans of the club will determine the winner through a vote, with the player receiving the most votes set to be crowned the winner.

The Black Stars will also be hoping to have Rahman back in action soon, as they look to bounce back after a disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign.