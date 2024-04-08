Baba Rahman shares excitement after scoring in POAK's draw at AEK Athens

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has reacted after scoring in POAK Thessaloniki's draw against rivals AEK Athens in the Greek topflight league.

The former Chelsea left-back netted his sixth goal of the campaign to ensure PAOK left Athens with a valuable point.

"Incredible fight to defeat an enemy," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.

Rahman is the highest-scoring defender in the Greek League and he started the fight back with a superb strike just outside the penalty box to reduce the deficit when AEK Athens had raced to a 2-0 lead in the game.

Before today's match, PAOK were top of the league table and a point ahead of AEK, so a defeat in Athens would have been disastrous.

But Rahman’s goal revived his team and it was him again who began the build-up that eventually led to Magomed Ozdoyev scoring an 89th-minute equaliser to earn PAOK a valuable point on the road.

In 36 games so far this season Rahman has scored six goals from left back and assisted three- he's highest-scoring Ghanain defender in Europe this season and with PAOK challenging for both the league title and the Europa Conference League, the former Asante Kotoko man could end up playing over 45 games this season.