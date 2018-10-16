Ballymena United new Ghanaian signing Basit Umar wants to excel at Irish Premiership side

Ballymena United new recruit Basit Umar is determined to excel at the club.

The 18-year-old prodigy has joined the Irish Premiership side from Ghanaian side New Edubiase United.

And the Ghana Under-20 star is determined to repay the confidence repose in him by the club.

"Football for me is about hard work, that's what makes you stand out, and I work very hard," he said.

"Ghana, I will say, was my greatest stepping stone to the football market internationally - it is through them that I got my recognition outside of Ghana," Umar told the club website.

"Words can't honestly explain how I feel knowing that people worked very hard for me to get here. I want to thank everyone at Ballymena United for believing in me and knowing I could make it here.

"Not everyone gets this opportunity and I look forward to settling down and aim to play and score goals to help my team get to the top of the league.

"I want to make everyone here proud of me and what I can bring to the team."