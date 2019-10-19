Barca send scouts to watch Myron Boadu

Barcelona have switched their attention to Dutch born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu.

Barca have sent scouts to watch the young forward in his games against Norway and Portugal in the U-21.

The 21-year old assisted in Netherlands U-21 win against Norway and was heavily present in the game against Portugal.

Barca have switched focus to youthful talents in search of a striker to replace Luis Suarez.

The Catalans also have PSV striker Donyell Malen would also be on a list but Myron Boadu has the advantage over the PSV striker.