Barcelona bid Kevin Prince Boateng farewell as he returns to Sassuolo in the summer

Spanish giants Barcelona have said their final goodbyes to Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng as he leaves for Sassuolo in the summer.

The on-loan Sassuolo forward's season at Barcelona came to an end after he was ruled out of the Copa del Rey final against Valencia due to injury.

Boateng endured a torrid time at Barcelona failing to score a goal in four appearances for the Catalan club.

When the 32-year old joined Barcelona, it was reported the club had an option of making the deal permanent if he impresses manager Ernesto Velverde.

But it is clear, the 2010 Ghana world cup star failed to live up to expectation, hence a return to Italy in the summer.

Despite moving back to Sassuolo, Boateng has won the La Liga and could add the Copa del Rey medal to his accolades if Barcelona secure a domestic double.