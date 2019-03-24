Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng must play for Ghana at AFCON - Wakaso

Barcelona superstar Kevin-Prince Boateng must be included in the Ghana squad to help the Black Stars if they are to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, says Spain-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The Black Stars secured the top ticket for the tournament in Egypt on Saturday when they defeated Kenya 1-0 to finish top of the qualifying group.

Despite winning the match against the Harambee Stars fans were unhappy about the display of the squad with many complaining about the depth and quality of the squad.

With Boateng's rich vein of form which resulted in Barcelona snatching him in a shock transfer from Italian club Sassuolo during the winter window, his compatriot who plays with him in the La Liga believes the player will help the cause of Ghana.

Wakaso, who plays for Spanish top-flight side Alaves, thinks Boateng is a player the Black Stars need to break their title drought following his recent great form.

“We need him (Boateng). He’s the type of player we need. To be honest, for me, he has to come. We need such kind of players in the team. We need his experience, quality and determination,” Wakaso told FootballMadeInGhana when asked about the Barcelona player.

“We really need him. I can’t talk too much about it but we need him. For the past two years he’s been phenomenal and as we can see, he’s been a different player. He’s back to his former self.”

Boateng has not been called up by Ghana since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil because of disciplinary issues when he clashed with coach Kwesi Appiah.

He was expelled from the camp together with Sulley Muntari and subsequently asked by the World Cup commission to apologise to the entire country.

Since Boateng has not done that and with coach Appiah still in charge it will take a lot for the Barcelona star to be given the chance to return to the Black Stars.