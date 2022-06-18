Barcelona striker Memphis Depay congratulates Asante Kotoko on winning Ghana Premier League

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay paid a surprise visit to Asante Kotoko's camp on Saturday evening,

The Dutch international who has Ghanaian roots was at the team's camp in Accra following their final match of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with the Accra Lions earlier in the day, and Depay surprised the players and technical team over dinner.

Kotoko management member Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE made it possible for Depay to meet the playing body.

Depay congratulated the club on becoming Ghanain champions for a record 25th time.

"Barcelona and Netherlands star Memphis Depay met with our players and Congratulated them on the league triumph and also offered some words of advice to the entire team," Kotoko tweeted.

Depay is currently on vacation in Ghana. He had earlier visited a school for the blind and deaf in Cape Coast to commission a facility he had funded.

In addition, the 28-year-old met Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed Barcelona jersey.

He will at the Manhyia Palace to meet Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday.