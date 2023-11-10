Bashir Hayford backs Prosper Ogum's comments on Kotoko players being politicians

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Bashir Hayford has thrown his weight behind Prosper Narteh Ogum's recent comments that some of the team's experienced players are not performing well and have resorted to using their friends in the media to get playing time.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Hayford stated that there is nothing wrong with Ogum's remarks, adding that everyone is a politician, including the players.

"Everyone is a politician, some of the players have friends in the media, and others are club fans who believe that their favourite player should be selected in a game. However, these individuals should consider whether or not the players are prepared to play," Hayford said.

The former coach further explained that controlling a player who has been in a team for a long time can become difficult, citing his own experience where he had to sack seven players from the team.

"When you keep them, it becomes difficult controlling them because of the pressure from their media friends. Politics is an internal thing in the team, and the players are aware of it; the coach must rather keep them under control," Hayford added.

By backing Ogum's comments, Hayford seems to suggest that the issue of players using their influence to gain favourable treatment is not unique to Kotoko, but rather a common problem in football teams.