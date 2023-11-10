Bashir Hayford confirms Hearts of Oak's approach over coaching job

Former Ghana Premier League-winning coach, Bashiru Hayford, has confirmed that Accra Hearts of Oak has approached him regarding the coach position for the club's first team.

This revelation follows growing speculation that Hearts of Oak is contemplating a change in leadership, considering parting ways with the current head coach, Martin Koopman. The team has faced a challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, leading to evident dissatisfaction among fans with the team's current form.

In a recent interview with Akoma FM, Coach Bashiru Hayford revealed that he received an inquiry from Hearts of Oak, and he promptly submitted his CV for consideration. He expressed his readiness to work with the Phobians, stating, "If they think the current coach is underperforming and therefore my service is needed, I will be very happy to join them."

Bashiru Hayford boasts a successful track record in the Ghana Premier League, and could be a potential candidate to steer the club in a new direction.

The Phobians are currently ninth on the table with 11 points after nine matches in the Ghana Premier League.