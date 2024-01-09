GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Bayern Munich eye RC Lens defender Kevin Danso as defensive reinforcement

Published on: 09 January 2024
Bayern Munich eye RC Lens defender Kevin Danso as defensive reinforcement

Bayern Munich, in their quest to bolster defensive capabilities, has set sights on Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso.

This potential addition comes as Bayern strategically navigates the transfer market to address defensive needs, particularly with the anticipated departure of Radu DrÄƒguÈ™in to Tottenham.

As reported by renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kevin Danso has been strategically placed on Bayern Munich's transfer wish list. Romano's insights suggest that Bayern's interest in Danso is accentuated by the impending departure of Radu DrÄƒguÈ™in, who has been linked to Premier League club Tottenham.

Other reliable sources have corroborated the information, underlining Bayern's pursuit of Danso. However, this interest faces competition from Paris Saint-Germain FC, as per Sky reports.

The Austrian-born Ghanaian's contract with RC Lens extends until 2027. The 25-year-old has showcased his defensive prowess with 15 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

The potential acquisition of Danso reflects Bayern Munich's strategic approach to fortify their squad and maintain competitiveness in both domestic and international competitions.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more