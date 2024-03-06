Bayern Munich eye summer move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong

According to reports, Bayern Munich are considering a summer transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen's talented defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch-Ghanaian has caught the attention of the Bavarian giants with his impressive performances over the past two seasons, particularly in the current campaign where he has played a key role in Leverkusen's impressive Bundesliga run as they are currently 10 points clear of the top spot.

Sources suggest that Bayern Munich are keen on acquiring Frimpong's services and are willing to invest significantly to secure his talents.

However, any potential deal may depend on the appointment of a new manager who values Frimpong's potential contribution.

Leverkusen are believed to be open to selling Frimpong if Bayern meet his â‚¬45 million release clause.

The 23-year-old player is yet to decide on his future, choosing instead to focus on helping Leverkusen in their pursuit of the Bundesliga title.

Frimpong's impressive statistics this season, including eight goals and six assists in the league, have made him a highly sought-after prospect in the upcoming transfer window.

His versatility and ability to play in various positions have only added to his appeal, making him a valuable asset for any club looking to strengthen their squad.

While nothing is official yet, the possibility of Frimpong joining Bayern Munich is an exciting prospect for fans of both clubs.

The young player's future is sure to be closely watched in the coming months as he continues to make waves in the Bundesliga.