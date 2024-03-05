Bayern Munich eyeing summer move for Jeremie Frimpong

German powerhouse Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a summer transfer move for young talent Jeremie Frimpong in the summer.

The Dutch-Ghanaian defender has showcased impressive performances over the past two seasons, with the current season being particularly outstanding as he contributes significantly to Bayer Leverkusen's top position in the German Bundesliga.

Sources suggest that the top hierarchy at Bayern Munich is impressed by Frimpong's quality and on-field prowess, prompting the club to be willing to invest heavily to secure his services.

However, any potential move would hinge on the appointment of a new manager, who must see Frimpong as a valuable addition to the team.

It is reported that Bayer Leverkusen would only be open to transferring Jeremie Frimpong if Bayern Munich is prepared to meet his release clause of â‚¬45 million.

The versatile 23-year-old has not yet decided on his future and is currently focused on aiding Leverkusen in their pursuit of the German Bundesliga title.

With 14 goal contributions in the league this season, including eight goals and six assists, Frimpong's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, making him a sought-after prospect in the upcoming transfer window.