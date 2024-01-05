Bayern Munich pursues Swedish-born Ghanaian talent Jonah Kusi-Asare

Bayern Munich are actively pursuing 16-year-old Swedish-born Ghanaian prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare, who has gained attention for his standout performances with AIK Solna.

According to reliable sources close to GHANASoccernet.com, the German powerhouse are engaged in negotiations and has reportedly presented a substantial offer to secure the young striker.

The bidding competition for Kusi-Asare is heating up, with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven also in the mix according to FuÃŸball.news. PSV are said to be ready to invest between eight to 10 million euros to bring the talented striker to the Netherlands.

What adds an intriguing dimension to Bayern Munich's pursuit is the promise of a unique learning environment for Kusi-Asare.

The club envisions him following in the footsteps of top-notch players, emphasising the prospect of learning from an experienced crop of professionals as a compelling factor for the young talent.

In the competitive landscape, Bayern Munich, the German record champions, could potentially secure Kusi-Asare's services for a reported five million euros.