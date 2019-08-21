Bayern to accept €25 million for Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich are ready to allow Jerome Boateng leave this summer should they get any offer of €25 million.

The 30-year old is among the experienced players at the club but coach Niko Kovac is placing his faith in the youth.

Boateng has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern with Niko Kovac interested in using Benjamin Pavard and Niklas Sule in the heart of the defense.

His form has dipped over the past year and the club is ready to release him should they get the right offer for him.

The 2014 World Cup winner has been one of the most consistent performances for Bayern over the few seasons.

Boateng started only 26 games for his club and will have to move for regular first team action.