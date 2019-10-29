Be wary of spiritual attacks on the Ghana FA - Sannie Daara warns new president Okraku

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara has warned the association's new president Kurt Okraku to be wary of "spiritual attack" in his administration.

Daara, who served as the communication chief for the association for seven-years, says wicked characters within and outside the association have the penchant of plotting attacks on the FA aimed at bringing its down.

He says such roguish characters consulted spiritualists in a bid to collapse the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

And he has warned the new president to be wary of such crooks whose only interest is to see the downfall of the federation.

"There were people in the GFA who were consulting known spiritualists just to ensure that the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration failed,"

"They were planting concoctions and burying animals just to see Ghana lose matches.

"Just before the 2014 World Cup qualifier vs Egypt in Kumasi, we got wind that these people buried a goat at the Airport Roundabout. It took a Sports minister to go and uproot it before we beat Egypt by 6-1. All they wanted was to see Kwesi Nyantakyi fail and come under criticisms."

He has been given the mandate to lead Ghana football at a sensitive time after allegations of corruption, which were broadcast in a documentary, almost brought the sport it to its knees.

The 48-year-old former sports journalist says "Ghana football faces its biggest challenge but it also presents us with an opportunity to change things and embrace all the right principles of corporate governance."

Okraku says he would be fixing this "biggest challenge" by rebuilding trust and restoring the image and reputation of the GFA, enhancing the infrastructural base of clubs - and at juvenile level - and employing the best management practices possible in running the football association.