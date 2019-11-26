Beach Soccer: All set for CalBank Super League finals in Cape Coast

LA Youth Clubs Association (La Yoca) defied the odds to win the Greater Accra leg of the CalBank Super League to book their place for Cape Coast 2019.

They will be joined by second placed Accra Sea Lions to contest the ultimate prize next weekend in Cape Coast.

EIGHT teams in total from their respective regions will battle for the title of Ghana's number one Beach Soccer team.

24 teams participated in the regional tour that lasted 6 weeks involving 360 players ranging from 17 years (youngest) to 41 years (oldest).

All is now set for CAPE COAST 2019 dubbed "The best of best" against the backdrop of the historic Cape Coast Castle.

Teams

Shama Beach Hunters Jomoro Sea Killers

Young Sharks BSC Marine Stars BSC

Layoca BSC Accra Sea lions

Sunset Sports Keta Havedzi Mighty Warriors

Curtain raisers & Entertainment Beautiful Beneath Beach Soccer Media Regional Cultural display