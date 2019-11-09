Beach Soccer: Great Accra clubs battle for Super League qualification

A total of eight clubs in the nations capital would converge at the Laboma beach on the 9th of November to play out a knockout gala to determine the four clubs which would qualify to participate in the Greater Accra Super League scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of November.

The gala sanctioned by the GBSA was to give all the active clubs in Accra the opportunity to earn a spot in the 4 team Super League which kicked off in the Western Region in October.

Last season's super cup finalists and Sea Lions and Nungua Bsc will pit themselves against the likes of Golf powers Bsc, Golden Eagles Bsc, Layoca Bsc, Dansoman Bsc, African Angels Bsc and the 2019 Homowo Cup winners Teshie United.

The gala would be in a single elemination knockout format with winners of each fixture automatically qualifying to the Super League.

The Laboma Beach is located off the Labardi beach road next to the Labardi beach resort.

Below are the fixtures: Golf powers v Sea lions

Golden Eagles v Layoca

Dansoman v Teshie BS

Nungua Bs v African Angels

First game starts at 10am

Beach Soccer Media & Comms