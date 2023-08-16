Bechem United announce friendly encounter with Burkinabe club

Bechem United have announced a friendly match with a Burkinabe club as part of their pre-season preparations.

In an official statement posted on the club's social media channels, Bechem United disclosed they will face off against Stab FC on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium and will kick off at 3:00 PM local time.

"We take on STAB FC from Burkina Faso in a friendly match on Thursday, 17th August 2023 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium," the club wrote on Twitter.

This international friendly match signifies Bechem United's commitment to refining their tactics and honing their skills ahead of the upcoming season, which is slated to commence on September 15.

The Hunters were third last season and aim to go a step better in the upcoming season, with the trophy being their ultimate goal.