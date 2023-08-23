Bechem United captain Kofi Agbesimah close to joining Hearts of Oak

Bechem United centre-back Kofi Agbesimah is on the verge of sealing a move to Hearts of Oak ahead of the upcoming season.

The defender's consistent performances for the Hunters over the years have made him a wanted player by top clubs including Asante Kotoko, who enquired about him as reported earlier.

However, Hearts of Oak have won the race for the signing of the 26-year-old who is set to undergo medicals with personal terms already agreed with the Phobians.

Agbesimah was spotted in Accra with his manager on Tuesday and is expected to sign a two-year contract with an option for a one-year extension as soon as possible.

🔵 Kofi Agbesimah and his manager Stephen are currently in Accra to finalize the deal. Medicals booked today ahead of Hearts of Oak move. Finalize documents will be exchanged then Agbesimah will sign two years with an option to sign one more year for Hearts. pic.twitter.com/SxV8FRZaNS — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) August 23, 2023

Since joining Bechem in 2018 from lower-tier team Bectero FC, Agbesimah has been one of the constant players in the Ghanaian top flight.

He made 125 appearances for the Hunters over the course of the last five Ghana League seasons, scoring six goals.

For Bechem, Agbesimah has participated in more than 30 games each of the last three years. In the 2022–23 season, during which he scored four goals, he only missed one game helping his team finish third in the league standings.

Hearts of Oak are still active in the transfer window seeking to augment their squad before the transfer window ends on September 1.

They will begin the 2023/24 season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United.