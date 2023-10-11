Bechem United Coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah calls for redemption ahead of crucial clash with Legon Cities

Bechem United's coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah, is acutely aware of the need for his team to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Legon Cities this weekend to rejuvenate their season.

The Hunters have had a challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, languishing at the bottom of the league table with just three points from four games and a solitary win.

Recent reports had suggested that the young tactician was facing dismissal from the team, raising doubts about his future. However, a late intervention from an external source has provided a temporary reprieve, putting Coach Kobi-Mensah on probation.

Looking ahead to their matchday five fixture against Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium, the former Great Olympics coach acknowledged the difficulty of the task at hand but stressed the imperative of victory.

"Our next game against Legon Cities will be a very difficult one," he stated in an interview with Takoradi-based WestGold FC.

"I respect Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, and Legon Cities are performing well in the league, but we have no option but to secure good results on Sunday."

The crucial match is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 as Coach Kobi-Mensah calls for redemption underscoring the team's determination to reverse their fortunes and regain their competitive edge in the Ghana Premier League.