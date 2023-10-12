Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah denies contract termination rumours amidst challenging start 

Bechem United coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah, has refuted earlier reports of his termination amidst the club's challenging start in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Despite the team's current bottom-of-the-table position with just three points from four games, the coach remains resolute in his commitment to lead the squad to a successful turnaround.

Speaking to Peace FM, Coach Bismark Kobi Mensah clarified the situation, stating, "It is not true I am still at post. The truth is that there was an issue, and the issue has been resolved now, so I am still at post.

"The club did not come out and officially announce that they have parted ways with me. It is just something like a rumor, but as I said, there was an issue that made people start saying things, and that thing has been resolved."

Bechem United are now preparing for their next Ghana Premier League game, where they will take on Legon Cities away on match day five.

The Hunters are hoping to bounce back after recording only a single win in their first four games.