Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah disappointed with stalemate against Legon Cities

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has expressed his disappointment following his team's hard-fought draw against Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

The match provided a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams and their fans.

Samuel Kuffour handed the Hunters an early lead, finding the net just 15 minutes into the game, which meant that Legon Cities faced an uphill battle. The visitors maintained their advantage as they headed into the halftime break.

In a spirited performance, the hosts managed to restore parity in the 78th minute, thanks to Frank Antwi, who has been a standout performer for the club in the 2023/24 season, tallying his third goal.

Despite the excitement and intense efforts, the highly anticipated clash ultimately ended in a scoring draw at the El-Wak Stadium.

Coach Mensah, however, expressed his disappointment with the result, stating, "The result is like a defeat to me. I think we should have at least won the game."

Bechem United has had a challenging season, with just one win, one draw, and three losses in their first five games. As it stands, they currently occupy the bottom position on the Ghana Premier League table, and the team will be keen to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming fixtures.