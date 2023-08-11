Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah opens up on challenges faced at Great Olympics

Former Great Olympics coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah has opened up on his stay at the club stating the major challenges he faced.

Kobi Mensah was appointed as a replacement for Yaw Preko who got fired for poor results as the club aimed to survive relegation.

Despite struggling to bounce back with the Accra-based side, the former Karela United manager succeeded in salvaging Great Olympics' season by avoiding relegation.

However, he left the two-time Ghana Premier League champions to join Bechem United which finished third in the Ghana Premier League last season.

“It was very difficult and tight for me and also I will say a good experience for me, especially moving into a club like Great Olympics in the middle of the season, which made it difficult for me.

“Because as a coach I will want to see my players work in a certain way, I will try to change certain attitudes and characters.

“I will want them to play the way I want them to play and doing all these things you need time but the league was also ongoing.

“So irrespective of what you are doing, you need to produce good results for the team, and in fact that made it very difficult.

“Because I didn’t have enough time to take them through what they must understand and come out with that teamwork that will make them get results for us so it was a very difficult time for me and a good experience as well," he added.

Kobi Mensah will make his first competitive appearance as Bechem United coach when they travel to the Nana Kromanasah Park to play Nsoatreman FC.