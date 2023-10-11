Bechem United deny coach Bismark Kobi Mensah’s sacking amid poor form

Bechem United have refuted reports claiming the sacking of their coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah, despite a poor start to the Ghana Premier League season.

Earlier local media reports had suggested that the club had terminated their contract with the coach following a series of mixed results at the beginning of the season.

However, Bechem United's Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, has dismissed these claims and urged the public to disregard the rumours.

Bechem United has struggled this season, losing three games and winning just one out of their four matches. Despite their early difficulties, the club has expressed its confidence in the coach's ability to turn the team's fortunes around.

As of now, Bechem United sits at the bottom of the league table after four games in the Ghanaian top flight.

Mensah assumed the coaching position at the start of the season, succeeding Kassim Ocansey Mingle, who guided the club to a top-four finish in the previous season but left to join newly promoted Nations FC.