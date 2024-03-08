Bechem United part ways with coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Bechem United FC have parted ways with head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah following a string of disappointing results in the Ghana Premier League.

The team had high hopes for Mensah, who was appointed in July 2023 after impressing with Karela United, but their struggles for consistency have led to his departure.

The club currently sits in ninth place, and with the team facing the possibility of not repeating their third-place finish from last season, management has decided to change course.

Bechem United have suffered back-to-back defeats in the second round of the league, causing them to drop down the table.

While it remains uncertain who will replace Mensah, sources suggest that former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker could be a top candidate.

Walker was previously linked to a move to Berekum Chelsea but ultimately did not join the club.

Bechem United will face league leaders Samartex this weekend under the guidance of an interim coach as they aim to get back on track.