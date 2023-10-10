GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Bechem United part ways with coach Bismark Kobi Mensah after poor start to season

Published on: 10 October 2023
Bechem United part ways with coach Bismark Kobi Mensah after poor start to season

Bechem United have parted ways with coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, according to sources cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The decision was reached through mutual consent after a disappointing start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Bechem United currently occupies the bottom spot in the league table, having secured just one victory and suffering three losses in their four matches this season.

Mensah was appointed at the beginning of the season, taking over from Kassim Ocansey Mingle, who left the club after guiding them to a top-four finish in the previous season to join newly promoted Nations FC.

While the club are yet to officially announce the departure, they are expected to make an official statement soon and may appoint a permanent or interim coach ahead of their upcoming game against Legon Cities on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more