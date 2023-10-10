Bechem United part ways with coach Bismark Kobi Mensah after poor start to season

Bechem United have parted ways with coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, according to sources cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The decision was reached through mutual consent after a disappointing start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Bechem United currently occupies the bottom spot in the league table, having secured just one victory and suffering three losses in their four matches this season.

Mensah was appointed at the beginning of the season, taking over from Kassim Ocansey Mingle, who left the club after guiding them to a top-four finish in the previous season to join newly promoted Nations FC.

While the club are yet to officially announce the departure, they are expected to make an official statement soon and may appoint a permanent or interim coach ahead of their upcoming game against Legon Cities on Sunday.