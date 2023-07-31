Bechem United reveal Hafiz Konkoni cost Young Africans $100,000

Bechem United have revealed striker Hafiz Konkoni was sold to Tanzanian side Young Africans for a whopping $100,000 which appeared too much for other clubs to pay.

The forward sealed a move to the Tanzanian giants on Saturday following a number of offers from several clubs as stated by the striker in recent interviews.

Konkoni has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in the Ghana Premier League as he netted an impressive 15 goals last season helping Bechem United to finish third in the season while missing out on the title narrowly.

Due to his remarkable output on the local scene, he became the first local based-player to be invited by new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton who commended him for his efforts in training.

Konkoni has been on the radar of many clubs both domestic and foreign but finally moved to Young African who are said to be the only side to match Bechem United's asking price.

According to the Public Relations officer of the Hunters, Emmanuel Atuahene, Young Africans were the only club o match the terms of both the team and the player which is why the transfer was successful.

“Hafiz Konkoni was initially set to join Al Hilal of Sudan, but due to complications in the personal terms, he returned to Ghana,” he told Akoma FM.

“I can confirm that Hafiz was sold for $100,000 with a 20% onward transfer for Bechem. Hearts couldn’t have purchased Hafiz because what they (Hearts) proposed was 10% of what Yanga offered for him.”