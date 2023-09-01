Bechem United sign former KF Trepca 89 winger Ebenezer Adukwaw

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have acquired highly rated forward Ebenezer Adukwaw ahead of the new season which kicks off in a fortnight

The talented winger has been signed by the Hunters after successful negotiations.

Reliable sources claim that after a series of discussions, Adukwaw has agreed to a two-year contract with Bechem United.

On the advice of coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah, the 22-year-old signed a contract with Bechem United having returned from Europe where he featured for Kosovan side KF Trepca 89.

Adukwaw has joined the Bechem United squad including several other new players, such as Darlington Gyan Fosu, Benjamin Asiedu, Osei Kuffour, and a host of others.

He formerly played for Ghanaian teams Elmina Sharks, Skyy FC, and Givova Sports Club.

Bechem United after finishing third in the previous Ghana Premier League season are poised to serve fans with a better performance in the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

They will visit Nsoatre to play Nsoatreman in their opening game.