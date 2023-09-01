Bechem United sign King Faisal goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu

Bechem United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu from Kumasi King Faisal.

The shot-stopper joins the Hunters on a two-year deal after agreeing to leave the Kumasi-based club following their demotion to the Division One League.

Asiedu is expected to provide competition in the goalkeeping department of Bechem United as the the former FA Cup winner prepare ahead of the start of the new season.

"We have reached agreement with Premier League side Bechem United for the transfer of our Goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu. Thank you for your wonderful time with us. We wish you all the best," wrote King Faisal, confirming his transfer.

The goalkeeper will join the team for pre-season immediately as they round up preparations ahead of the commencement of the new campaign.

Bechem United begin the season with a trip to Nsoatreman FC.