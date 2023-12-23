Bechem United suspends coach Bismark Kobi Mensah for alleged indiscipline

Bechem United have taken decisive action by suspending coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, citing "indiscipline" as the primary reason for the disciplinary measure.

The former Karela United trainer is accused of displaying disrespect towards the club's owner and bankroller, Kingsley Owusu Achau, leading to the board's decision to suspend him.

Kobi Mensah was notably absent from Bechem United's recent game against Aduana Stars, and it has been confirmed that he will not be in charge when the team faces Nations FC on Sunday.

Assistant coach Seth Osei Wire is expected to assume coaching responsibilities for this upcoming match against the Premier League debutants.

Reports suggest that Hearts of Oak have entered into discussions with Kobi Mensah as they search for a new coach to replace the departed Martin Koopman. However, it's important to note that Kobi Mensah is under contract with Bechem United for two years.

Bechem United currently holds the 6th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points, showcasing resilience after overcoming a challenging start to the season.

The Hunters are gearing up to host Nations FC in the 16th week of the domestic top-flight campaign at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.