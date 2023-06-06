Bechem United won't think about other results on final day - Kingsley Owusu Achiaw

Bechem United have indicated their readiness ahead of their final match of the season against Aduana Stars regardless of the outcome of any other games.

The Hunters still stand a chance of winning the trophy as they sit second on the table with three points less than leaders Medeama SC.

Medeama SC will also engage Tamale City at Akoon Park with the full awareness that even a draw is enough to get them their first Ghana Premier League title.

However, the owner of Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achiaw says the team will not think about any result elsewhere as they aim to secure a win.

According to him, the team is bent on finishing well at the end of the season.

"Our concentration is to end the season on a good note. We don't care whether Medeama loses or wins in the last round of matches,” Kingsley Owusu Achiaw said in an interview with Asempa FM.