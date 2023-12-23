Bechem United's Augustine Okrah faces possible exit as clubs express interest

Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah may be set for a departure from the club in January as interest in his signature intensifies from other clubs.

The 30-year-old, who has previously played for clubs outside Ghana, including Simba and Hacken, is attracting attention despite his current impressive form.

Okrah, currently enjoying his third stint at Bechem United, believes he still has more to offer and could be leaving the Hunters soon.

Currently, Okrah is second in the top scorers' chart of the Ghana Premier League with eight goals, just behind Aduana Stars' Isaac Mintah.

Bechem United, resilient after overcoming a challenging start to the season, hold the 6th position in the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points.

The team are preparing to host Nations FC in the 16th week of the domestic top-flight campaign at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.