Benevento to snap Ghanaian midfielder Abdallah Basit

Benevento are on the verge of signing Ghanaian midfielder Abdallah Basit from Serie C side Arezzo, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

After the team’s elimination from the Coppa Italia, Benevento are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the season with Basit among the listed players to join the club before the transfer window ends.

The 19-year old has impressed during his spell at Serie C side Arezzo.

The Ghanaian, formerly of Carpi and Napoli has been described as one of the exciting midfielders.

He played 15 matches and scored one goal for Arezzo in the 2018-19 season.