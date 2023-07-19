Benjamin Mendy: French defender returns to football after being cleared of rape charges

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has joined Ligue 1 side Lorient, sealing a contract until June 2025, after being declared not guilty of all rape accusations against him by the Chester Crown Court.

The accusations forced the French defender to miss nearly three years of his career while he fought an intriguing legal battle.

The footballer's contract with Manchester City expired a few days before the final verdict which declared his innocence, and he is now looking forward to the next chapter in his career as he joins Lorient in the French top flight.

Mendy was accused by a 24-year-old woman who claimed she was assaulted at his home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020.

A 29-year-old woman also accused Mendy of attempted rape and molestation at his residence two years before.

Mendy faced a trial earlier this year and was found not guilty on six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving four young women or teenagers.

However, the jury was unable to reach a conviction on two charges of rape and attempted rape, necessitating a retrial.

Mendy emerged victorious after legal scrutiny, having been declared not guilty of all charges levelled against him. The exceptional left-back is eager to restart his professional football career now that his legal battle is over.