Benjamin Tetteh climbs off bench to salvage point for Sparta Prague in Czech top-flight league

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to rescue a point for Sparta Prague in their 2-2 draw with České Budějovice.

Sparta Prague are having inconsistent start to the Czech Premier League after picking three points in two games.

The Generali Arena outfit were hoping to get back to winning ways when they travelled to the Stadión na Střeleckém ostrově to engage league newcomers České Budějovice in the third round of the league fixtures.

But they were dealt an early blow after Ivan Schranz tuck home Lukas Provod's low pass into the net in the 4th minute.

Sparta Prague's woes were deepened on the stroke of half time following Jiri Kladrubsky's superb penalty strike.

Coach Vaclav Jilek after seeing the shambolic display of his lads, brought on Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh at half time in place of midfielder Martin Hasek in their bid to salvage a point from the game.

Jilek's tactical change paid off as Gabonese midfielder Guelor Kanga pulled a goal back in the 49th minute.

With the match looking to end in defeat to Sparta Prague, Tetteh came to their rescue with a close range finish in the 81st minute as the two teams shared the spoils.

The goal was Tetteh's first of the season and will be aiming to beat his 9 goal haul last term.