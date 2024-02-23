Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini sets sights on Ghana Premier League title

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has expressed his unwavering commitment to lead the club to victory in the Ghana Premier League.

As the domestic top-flight league resumes after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, Chelsea is gearing up for a crucial match against Bibiani Goldstars at Duns Park on Sunday.

Berekum Chelsea concluded the first round of the Ghana Premier League in the sixth position. With 8 wins, 3 draws, and 6 defeats in the first 17 games, the team accumulated 27 points in the league.

The former Black Meteors defender emphasised that his primary goal is to build upon the team's performance in the first round and contribute significantly to clinching the league title by the end of the season.

"Personally my target is to improve on what I did in the first round and to help the team to win the ultimate, thus winning the league," he said as quoted by Footballghana.com.

As the second round kicks off, Fuseini's leadership and determination will play a crucial role in the club's pursuit of the coveted league title.