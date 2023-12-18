Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin clinches NASCO Coach of the Month Award for November

Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin has been honoured with the NASCO Coach of the Month award for November.

Coach Ennin secured the recognition after an outstanding performance that saw his team clinch four victories and a draw during the month.

Ennin faced tough competition for the award, contending with coach Nurudeen Amadu of FC Samatex 1996, Nations FC coach Kassim Ocansey, and Coach Tanko Ibrahim of Accra Lions. However, Ennin's leadership and the impressive track record of his team in November set him apart.

Throughout the month, Berekum Chelsea, under Ennin's guidance, demonstrated exceptional form by conceding only one goal and netting an impressive six goals across five matches.

As a reward for his coaching excellence, the experienced coach will be presented with a 43-inch NASCO television set, generously provided by ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

The NASCO Coach of the Month award recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of coaches in the Ghanaian football landscape. Christopher Ennin's achievement highlights not only his coaching prowess but also the commendable performance of Berekum Chelsea under his guidance during November.

The club now sit third with 26 points after 15 matches in the Ghana Premier League.