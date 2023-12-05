GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin confident of victory against Great Olympics

Published on: 05 December 2023
Christopher Ennin

Following their narrow defeat to Kotoko on Monday night, head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Christopher Ennin is positive his side will bounce back when they host Great Olympics for their next game.

The Bibires will welcome Great Olympics to the Golden City Park for their matchday 14 clash on Sunday, December 10 2023 and Ennin is in no doubt his side will pick all three points.

He told StarTimes: “In Berekum, definitely I’m going to get it like the way Kotoko has got it here. So, I’m going to prepare and get my points back. We will bounce back.”

Berekum Chelsea are 6th on the league standings with 20 points while Olympics are 12th with 16 points after their 2-0 defeat to Legon Cities on Monday.

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
