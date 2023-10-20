GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin confident of victory over Bechem United

Published on: 20 October 2023
Christopher Ennin

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Christopher Ennin is hopeful his side will stay on the winning track when they visit the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium to lock horns with Bechem United on Sunday, October 22 2023.

The Bibires returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Nations FC last weekend after failing to do so in their last three premier league matches.

Ennin has revealed that his side have found their winning mojo and they are unstoppable.

He said: “Nothing stops us. Our win has start and we are going to continue. As people say we can’t win away. This time we will see. It starts so we are not coming back again.”

Berekum Chelsea are 8th on the league standings with 7 points.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
