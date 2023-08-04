Berekum Chelsea defender Henry Ansu close to joining Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea centre-back Henry Kwame Ansu is on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko after the two teams verbally reportedly agreed to his transfer.

Henry Ansu, who has been an integral part of Berekum Chelsea's defense for the past two years, has drawn the attention of Asante Kotoko, who think that having him join their team will greatly improve their chances of success in the domestic league and possibly land them a berth in African competitions.

The 24-year-old defender made a name for himself for Berekum Chelsea during the 2022–23 Ghana Premier League season, impressing Dr. Ogum, the manager of Asante Kotoko, who thinks that Ansu's presence in their defense will increase their chances of competing for domestic titles this year.

After the two clubs reached an agreement, Henry Ansu is now anticipated to discuss personal terms with Asante Kotoko before heading to Kumasi for medical checks. Thereafter, it's possible that the transfer will be officially announced.

Notably, Ansu also competed for the Black Galaxies in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) competition in Algeria in 2022, when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Henry Ansu is expected to sign a three-year contract with Asante Kotoko in the soon-to-be-announced deal, which will be a crucial step in his promising football career.