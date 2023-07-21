Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Amankona expresses willingness to join Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko forward Stephen Amankona has confirmed conversations with Hearts of Oak while stating his desire to join the club.

Amankona returned to Berekum Chelsea on a permanent basis in January after failing to make an impression at Asante Kotoko.

After returning to Chelsea, the 23-year-old showed glimpses of solid form in the second part of the season.

In an interview, the forward said that he has been in talks with Hearts of Oak about a prospective move, while also expressing his willingness to join the team this season.

"Yes, some of their leaders, including Samuel Inkoom, have held talks with me," in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

"Accra Hearts of Oak is a big club, and I'm ready. The most important thing is the deal. If the deal is good, I will join them."

Amankona initially signed with Kotoko from Berekum Chelsea before the 2021/22 season and was included in their title-winning campaign but returned to the Berekum-based club.

He has been identified by Hearts of Oak as a potential solution to their goalscoring issues following the departure of Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kodjzi and the ineffectiveness of Kojo Obeng Jnr among others.