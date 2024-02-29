Berekum Chelsea set to appoint Annor Walker as new coach

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea is on the brink of securing the services of former Great Olympic trainer Annor Walker as their new coach.

This move comes as the club seeks a replacement for Christopher Ennin, who is reportedly set to join Hearts of Oak as an assistant coach.

The Berekum-based club, currently sitting in sixth place on the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points after 18 matches, has identified Walker as the ideal candidate to lead the team in the second half of the campaign.

Annor Walker, formerly in charge of the (Black Galaxies and Samartex, is currently without a club following the conclusion of his tenure with Great Olympics, which was marked by mixed performances.

Confirming the negotiations, Walker stated, "It’s true. I have had talks with Berekum Chelsea, and a move to the club is imminent. An agreement has been reached between us, and I’m just waiting for confirmation from them," as quoted by footballghana.

Walker has a history with Berekum Chelsea, having been approached by the club in 2011 to join their technical team. His previous stint saw him play a crucial role in the team's campaign in the 2012 CAF Champions League, where they qualified for the group stages in their maiden appearance.

The appointment of Annor Walker is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Berekum Chelsea as they aim to improve their standing in the league.